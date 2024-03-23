Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Top 10 most popular sportsperson in India
Janhvi Sharma
| Mar 23, 2024
Virat Kohli ranks on top of the most popular sportsperson in India.
MS Dhoni is yet another sportsperson who has won hearts.
Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma is on the third spot.
Cristiano Ronald is a well-known footballer.
Sachin Tendulkar ranks on the fifth spot.
Lionel Messi is yet another amazing footballer player on sixth spot.
Sunil Chhetri is on seventh spot in the popular sportsperson in India.
Sania Mirza is a stunner and manages to turn heads with her style.
Neeraj Chopra is on the ninth spot in the list.
Ravindra Jadeja is on the tenth rank in the spot.
