Virat Kohli to Neeraj Chopra: Top 6 Indians in the most powerful Indian's list
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 01, 2024
A few well-known athletes are included in the list of the 100 most powerful Indians.
Let's have a look at these top athletes who, along with BCCI secretary Jay Shah, have made it into the directory.
Virat just made history in 2023 by being the first player to score 50 ODI 100s in the format during the Mumbai semifinal matchup with New Zealand.
Not only has Jay Shah, the secretary of the BCCI, played a significant role in the internationalization of Indian cricket, but he also helped bring cricket to the Olympics.
The wrestlers' protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) head Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was personified by Vinesh Phogat.
Neeraj Chopra kept up his outstanding performance after taking home the gold medal at the Olympics last year. At the Diamond League finals, he came in second place.
The shift in the Indian population from the older to the younger age has been largely attributed to Rohit Sharma.
With his leadership of CSK to their fifth IPL championship, Dhoni has tied the Mumbai Indians record for the most IPL trophies won.
