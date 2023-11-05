Virat Kohli was linked to these beauties before marrying Anushka Sharma

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 05, 2023

Virushka makes for a power couple for sure. But even they had their share of relationships and link-ups... 

Virat Kohli was linked to some Indian actresses before he married Anushka. Let's check out...

Virat was allegedly linked to Tamannaah Bhatia. Yes, you read that right. The two did not react to rumours and eventually, it died down. 

Tamannaah is now dating Vijay Varma.

Virat was also linked to South Indian actress Sanjjanaa Galrani. 

Sanjjanaa is a celebrity mom vlogger and an actress.

Virat Kohli's name was also linked to the Brazilian model and actress Izabelle Leite.

Izabelle is happily settled in her own life. She has a kid and a steady beau. 

Virat Kohli was also linked to Sakshi Agarwal, model and actress. 

Sarah Jane Dias is also on the list of actresses Virat Kohli was linked to. 

Anushka and Virat met on the sets of a haircare brand. They hit it off and their magnetic attraction culminated into love. 

They have a beautiful family of three together. Virat and Anushka were blessed with a baby girl in 2021. They have named her Vamika. 

Virat and Anushka have grabbed headlines for the rumoured second pregnancy. But there is no confirmation.

