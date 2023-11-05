Virat Kohli was linked to these beauties before marrying Anushka Sharma
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 05, 2023
Virushka makes for a power couple for sure. But even they had their share of relationships and link-ups...
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Virat Kohli was linked to some Indian actresses before he married Anushka. Let's check out...
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Virat was allegedly linked to Tamannaah Bhatia. Yes, you read that right. The two did not react to rumours and eventually, it died down.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamannaah is now dating Vijay Varma.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Virat was also linked to South Indian actress Sanjjanaa Galrani.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjjanaa is a celebrity mom vlogger and an actress.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Virat Kohli's name was also linked to the Brazilian model and actress Izabelle Leite.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Izabelle is happily settled in her own life. She has a kid and a steady beau.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Virat Kohli was also linked to Sakshi Agarwal, model and actress.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sarah Jane Dias is also on the list of actresses Virat Kohli was linked to.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka and Virat met on the sets of a haircare brand. They hit it off and their magnetic attraction culminated into love.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
They have a beautiful family of three together. Virat and Anushka were blessed with a baby girl in 2021. They have named her Vamika.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Virat and Anushka have grabbed headlines for the rumoured second pregnancy. But there is no confirmation.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 highest paid Kdrama actors whose fees will leave your head spinning
Find Out More