Virat moments of 2023 that made normal people internet stars
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 29, 2023
Seema Haider, from Pakistan, secretly entered India to marry Sachin Meena, leaving her previous marriage. The couple met through PUBG back in 2019.
Similarly Anju, from India, travelled to Pakistan for her love interest, Nasrullah, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
During the Uttarakhand Tunnel collapse, Gabbar Negi, helped evacuate workers trapped in the tunnel for 17 days.
A village singer, Amarjeet Jayankar's songs gained attention online after being endorsed by Sonu Nigam and Sonu Sood.
Mayank, a 12-year-old from Haryana, won Rs 1 crore on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati Junior.'
Jasmine Kaur's dialogue, So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow, became a popular meme.
Khushboo Anand's approach to explaining 'good touch' and 'bad touch' garnered praise on social media.
Aditya Kumar, a sixth-grader from Patna, Bihar, gained attention for his responses during a media interview where he said his favorite subject was "Brinjal."
Neelam's release of colored smoke outside the Indian Parliament drew attention and was connected to her distress over joblessness.
Dwarka Das, an 88-year-old from Punjab, became a millionaire after winning a Rs 5 crore lottery, after purchasing lottery tickets for 35 years.
Somnath Zende, a Maharashtra Police Sub Inspector, won Rs 1.5 crore on Dream 11 during the World Cup Cricket.
