Vishal Bhardwaj, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and more directors with a Midas Touch

Directors whose films are always loved no matter what's the box office collection

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 06, 2023

Vishal Bhardwaj

Vishal is known for his unique storytelling. His films like Haider, Omkara, and Kaminey are critically acclaimed.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

SLB is loved for his grand and visually stunning movies that celebrate opulence and emotions.

Nitesh Tiwari

Nitesh Tiwari films are known for their inspirational themes and relatable storytelling.

Anurag Kashyap

The director is known for bold storytelling and unique cinematic style.

SS Rajamouli

SS Rajamouli is known for magnum opus and extravagant setup like RRR and Baahubali.

Rajkumar Hirani

Rajkumar Hirani delivers heartwarming and socially relevant films like 3 idiots and PK.

Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar has modern narratives and emotional depth in her movies.

Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali's films, often explore complex emotions and relationships with a touch of travel that resonates with audiences.

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Mehra's films often centers around patriotism and human aspirations.

Shoojit Sircar

Shoojit Sircar's films have realism, strong characters, and heartfelt storytelling.

