Top 10 Celebs who once delivered superhit films but still disappeared from big screen

Here is the list of celebs who disappeared from movies after delivering super hit films once.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 28, 2023

Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi who delivered several hits is not getting much work

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vivek Oberoi

He has delivered hit films but doesn’t appear much in movies now.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shreyas Talpade

Shreyas Talpade has disappeared from Bollywood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Udita Goswami

Udita Goswami gained fame with Zeher and Aksar but later disappeared.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prachi Desai

She disappeared from big screens after movies like Once Upon A Time in Mumbai, Rock On.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhagyshree

Bhagyshree appeared only in the 1989 hit film Maine Pyaar Kiya.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sharman Joshi

Sharman Joshi appeared in films like 3 idiots but disappeared from big screens.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fardeen Khan

After delivering some hits Fardeen Khan took a break from movies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Asin

Asin disappeared from Bollywood after featuring opposite Salman Khan in Reddy

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh has also given several hit films but is not seen much on big screens now.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: IIFA Awards 2023: Meet Alena Khalifeh who proposed Salman Khan for marriage

 

 Find Out More