Wahaj Ali, Mahira Khan and more; TOP 12 Pakistani actors who have a huge fan base in India

Pakistani TV shows are ardently watched in India. From Wahaj Ali to Mahira Khan, take a look at the Pakistani stars who have loads of fans in the country.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 24, 2023
Fawad Khan is still considered a heartthrob in India. He is one of the most versatile actors known for Humsafar, Zindagi Gulzar Hai, The Legend of Maula Jatt and more films, shows.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bilal has impressed Indian fans with his stint in Dunk, Cheekh, Balaa, Kuch Ankahi and more shows.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mahira Khan holds the screens with her presence all the time. Her performances in Humsafar or Sadqay Tumhare and more shows are proof.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Wahaj Ali has bowled over fans with his TOP two shows this year which are Tere Bin and Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha. He is now considered a heartthrob.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saba was seen in Hindi Medium with the late Irrfan. Sannata, Cheekh, Thakan and more shows of Saba will leave you in awe.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hania is one of the prettiest actresses in Pakistan. Her roles in Mere Humsafar or Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha have created a lasting impact on the Indian audience.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sajal has worked in Bollywood too. Be it Khel Khel Mein, Yaqeen Ka Safar or Kuch Ankahi, she has only outdone herself, adding to her fan base.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aunn Zara, Mann Mayal or Jo Bichar Gaye, Maya Ali have picked all the right projects and grown as an actor. Maya has a huge fan base in India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayeza Khan is known for a lot of romance dramas. Her work in Tum Kon Piya, Koi Chand Rakh, Thora Sa Haq impressed a lot of Indian fans.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yumna has been climbing the ladder of success with Kaanch Ki Guriya, Dil Na Umeed To Nahi, Tere Bin and more shows.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Farhan is not just a popular actor but also an amazing singer. His vocals and acting chops in Suno Chanda, Mere Humsafar have made many swoon.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Imran has tried his hand in Bollywood as well. He is known for shows such as Malaal, Mera Naam Yousuf Hai to name a few.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
