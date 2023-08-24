Wahaj Ali, Mahira Khan and more; TOP 12 Pakistani actors who have a huge fan base in India

Pakistani TV shows are ardently watched in India. From Wahaj Ali to Mahira Khan, take a look at the Pakistani stars who have loads of fans in the country.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 24, 2023

Fawad Khan

Fawad Khan is still considered a heartthrob in India. He is one of the most versatile actors known for Humsafar, Zindagi Gulzar Hai, The Legend of Maula Jatt and more films, shows. 

Bilal Abbas Khan

Bilal has impressed Indian fans with his stint in Dunk, Cheekh, Balaa, Kuch Ankahi and more shows. 

Mahira Khan

Mahira Khan holds the screens with her presence all the time. Her performances in Humsafar or Sadqay Tumhare and more shows are proof.  

Wahaj Ali

Wahaj Ali has bowled over fans with his TOP two shows this year which are Tere Bin and Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha. He is now considered a heartthrob. 

Saba Qamar

Saba was seen in Hindi Medium with the late Irrfan. Sannata, Cheekh, Thakan and more shows of Saba will leave you in awe. 

Hania Aamir

Hania is one of the prettiest actresses in Pakistan. Her roles in Mere Humsafar or Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha have created a lasting impact on the Indian audience. 

Sajal Aly

Sajal has worked in Bollywood too. Be it Khel Khel Mein, Yaqeen Ka Safar or Kuch Ankahi, she has only outdone herself, adding to her fan base. 

Maya Ali

Aunn Zara, Mann Mayal or Jo Bichar Gaye, Maya Ali have picked all the right projects and grown as an actor. Maya has a huge fan base in India. 

Ayeza Khan

Ayeza Khan is known for a lot of romance dramas. Her work in Tum Kon Piya, Koi Chand Rakh, Thora Sa Haq impressed a lot of Indian fans. 

Yumna Zaidi 

Yumna has been climbing the ladder of success with Kaanch Ki Guriya, Dil Na Umeed To Nahi, Tere Bin and more shows. 

Farhan Saeed 

Farhan is not just a popular actor but also an amazing singer. His vocals and acting chops in Suno Chanda, Mere Humsafar have made many swoon. 

Imran Abbas

Imran has tried his hand in Bollywood as well. He is known for shows such as Malaal, Mera Naam Yousuf Hai to name a few. 

