TOP 12 on-screen jodis from Pakistani TV shows that we love

From Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali to Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, take a look at TOP 12 on-screen couples from Pakistani shows that we adore to bits.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 28, 2023
Kuch Ankahi, the drama was a fresh breather with Salman and Aaliya winning hearts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Who can forget Aunn and Zara? Osman and Maya also worked in Diyar E Dil.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Farhan worked with Urwa in Udaari and Mere Ajnabi. Their on-screen chemistry culminated in off-screen romance.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sajal and Feroz have worked in a lot of Pakistani dramas such as Chup Raho, Gul E Rana and Zindagi Kitni Haseen Hay.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mere Humsafar won a lot of hearts in India too. Be it Farhan, Hania's chemistry or the title track, it got people talking.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
They skyrocketed the TRPs and viewership for Tere Bin. Yumhaj also worked in Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ahad and Sajal have worked in Yeh Raha Dil and Yakeen Ka Safar which were both hits.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayeza and Imran have starred in Thora Sa Haq, Mohabbat Tumse Nafrat Hai, and Dharkan to name a few.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Suno Chanda 1 & 2 have both been huge hits in Pakistan and India. Iqra-Farhan made fans fall in love with Jiya and Arsal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha is one of the most popular Pakistani shows of 2023. Wahaj and Hania just hit it out of the park.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Zindagi Gulzar Hai is one of the best college romances featuring Fawad and Sanam. The show is quite popular in India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The most evergreen couple will always be Khirad and Ashar, that is, Mahira and Fawad from Humsafar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!