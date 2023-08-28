TOP 12 on-screen jodis from Pakistani TV shows that we love

From Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali to Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, take a look at TOP 12 on-screen couples from Pakistani shows that we adore to bits.

Sajal Aly-Bilal Abbas Khan

Kuch Ankahi, the drama was a fresh breather with Salman and Aaliya winning hearts. 

Osman Khalid Butt-Maya Ali

Who can forget Aunn and Zara? Osman and Maya also worked in Diyar E Dil. 

Farhan Saeed-Urwa Hocane

Farhan worked with Urwa in Udaari and Mere Ajnabi. Their on-screen chemistry culminated in off-screen romance.  

Sajal Aly-Feroz Khan

Sajal and Feroz have worked in a lot of Pakistani dramas such as Chup Raho, Gul E Rana and Zindagi Kitni Haseen Hay. 

Farhan Saeed-Hania Aamir

Mere Humsafar won a lot of hearts in India too. Be it Farhan, Hania's chemistry or the title track, it got people talking.

Wahaj Ali-Yumna Zaidi

They skyrocketed the TRPs and viewership for Tere Bin. Yumhaj also worked in Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi. 

Ahad Raza Mir-Sajal Aly

Ahad and Sajal have worked in Yeh Raha Dil and Yakeen Ka Safar which were both hits. 

Ayeza Khan-Imran Abbas

Ayeza and Imran have starred in Thora Sa Haq, Mohabbat Tumse Nafrat Hai, and Dharkan to name a few. 

Iqra Aziz-Farhan Saeed

Suno Chanda 1 & 2 have both been huge hits in Pakistan and India. Iqra-Farhan made fans fall in love with Jiya and Arsal. 

Hania Aamir-Wahaj Ali

Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha is one of the most popular Pakistani shows of 2023. Wahaj and Hania just hit it out of the park. 

Fawad Khan-Sanam Saeed

Zindagi Gulzar Hai is one of the best college romances featuring Fawad and Sanam. The show is quite popular in India.  

Fawad Khan-Mahira Khan 

The most evergreen couple will always be Khirad and Ashar, that is, Mahira and Fawad from Humsafar. 

