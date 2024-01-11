Wahaj Ali’s Sun Mere Dil and other Top 8 Pakistani dramas to binge watch in 2024
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 11, 2024
The first official Netflix series from Pakistan is called Jo Bachay Hai Sang Samait Lo. Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, and Hania Aamir are all involved in the show.
It appears that some of the largest TV projects will debut in 2024. Wahaj Ali, the newest romantic interest in Pakistan, is part of the ensemble cast of Sun Mere Dil.
Tere Bin 2, the drama that captivated Pakistani viewers in 2023, will return with a bang in 2024.
Ishq Na Puche Zaat, a drama about relationships between different cast members, is another thought-provoking drama that Green Entertainment is set to release soon.
The popular family program Baby Baji, which dominated TRPs and emerged as the top candidate for the 7 p.m. time slot on all networks, is returning.
Another huge upcoming production is Noor Jahan. Musaddiq Malek is the director, while Zanjabeel Asim is the writer of the drama.
The latest major project, Khaei, starring Faysal Quraishi and Durefishan Saleem, is set to release soon.
Tera Wada, which features performers Fatima Effendi and Sajjad Pal in a joint project with Rabya Kulsoom, looks promising in terms of plot.
