Waiting for Jawan on OTT? Here are Top 10 stylish action flicks to watch in the meantime   

Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest action entertainers of the year. Before Jawan releases on Netflix, binge-watch these action flicks online.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 27, 2023
Shah Rukh has brought a Tsunami at the box office. If you are a fan of action movies, we have compiled more titles...Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The two-part epic saga is available on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kamal Haasan is amazing in this action flick by Lokesh Kanagaraj.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prashanth Neel revived movies by bringing period-action films. You can watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar or Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Tamil action thriller starring Karthi makes for a delightful watch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Keanu Reeves starring action thriller is available on Amazon Prime VideosSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Are you a Tom Cruise fan? Do you love watching him do stunts? Don't miss out on his MI films on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Keanu Reeves another action flick franchise is on Amazon Prime Videos.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The high-octane action film series is available on Netflix to binge-watch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arnold fans assemble on Amazon Prime Video and conduct a watch party.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bloody Daddy starring Shahid Kapoor is available on JioCinema.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Watch Hrithik Roshan vs Tiger Shroff in this amazing Siddharth Anand-directorialSource: Bollywoodlife.com
When Akshay Kumar turns a secret agent, you know you are in for a thrilling ride.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Before Tiger 3 releases, how about you brush up on the first two on Amazon Prime Video?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Watch Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster movie of the year only on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!