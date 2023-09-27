Waiting for Jawan on OTT? Here are Top 10 stylish action flicks to watch in the meantime   

Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest action entertainers of the year. Before Jawan releases on Netflix, binge-watch these action flicks online.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 27, 2023

Jawan mania 

Shah Rukh has brought a Tsunami at the box office. If you are a fan of action movies, we have compiled more titles...

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ponniyin Selvan 1, 2

The two-part epic saga is available on Amazon Prime Video. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vikram - Disney Plus Hotstar, ZEE5 

Kamal Haasan is amazing in this action flick by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

KGF films 

Prashanth Neel revived movies by bringing period-action films. You can watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar or Amazon Prime Video.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kaithi - (Hotstar/ SonyLiv)

The Tamil action thriller starring Karthi makes for a delightful watch. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

John Wick series

The Keanu Reeves starring action thriller is available on Amazon Prime Videos 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

MI series

Are you a Tom Cruise fan? Do you love watching him do stunts? Don't miss out on his MI films on Netflix.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Matrix movies

Keanu Reeves another action flick franchise is on Amazon Prime Videos. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The expendables film series

The high-octane action film series is available on Netflix to binge-watch. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Terminator series  

Arnold fans assemble on Amazon Prime Video and conduct a watch party.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bloody Daddy

Bloody Daddy starring Shahid Kapoor is available on JioCinema. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

War (Amazon Prime Video)

Watch Hrithik Roshan vs Tiger Shroff in this amazing Siddharth Anand-directorial

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

BONUS: Baby (Disney Plus Hotstar)

When Akshay Kumar turns a secret agent, you know you are in for a thrilling ride. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

BONUS: Tiger Zinda Hai, ETK

Before Tiger 3 releases, how about you brush up on the first two on Amazon Prime Video? 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

BONUS: Pathaan 

Watch Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster movie of the year only on Amazon Prime Video. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Mouni Roy will always be the most gorgeous and charming Naagin ever; here's why

 

 Find Out More