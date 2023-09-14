Waiting for Salaar, Pushpa 2? Watch these Top 10 best Telugu movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Before Prabhas and Allu Arjun's upcoming new movie watch these Telugu films on OTT platforms

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 14, 2023

Pushpa 2

The second installment of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 is a highly awaited movie set to release on 15th August 2024.

Salaar

Prabhas starrer Salaar is the most awaited movie and was scheduled to release on 28th September but has been postponed.

Sita Ramam

Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur’s heartwarming romance drama is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar.

RRR

Ram Charan and Jr. NTR’s magnum opus is streaming on Netflix.

Baahubali

Prabhas starrer magnum opus is available to watch on Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar.

C/o Kancharapalem

The film revolves around four unconventional love stories. Watch on Netflix.

Rangasthalam

Ram Charan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Telugu period drama is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Mahanati

This biographical drama film based on the life of actress Savitri can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.

Jersey

Nani starrer Jersey is a must watch sports drama on Disney+ Hotstar

Eega

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nani starrer romance action drama is available on Netflix.

Dear Comrade

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna starrer romance drama is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Arjun Reddy

Kabir Singh’s original Telugu version starring Vijay Deverakonda is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

