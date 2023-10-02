War 2: Ayan Mukerji meets Jr NTR for pre-production on Hrithik Roshan starrer; check exciting details 

It seems work on Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR starrer War 2 is on. Here are the latest updates about the upcoming new movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 02, 2023
Today, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War has completed 4 years. And Hrithik will soon begin work on War 2...Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jr NTR seemingly confirmed his Bollywood debut with his tweet about seeing Hrithik on Yuddhabhoomi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Siddharth Anand who directed the first part will not be directing the second one.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports, Aditya Chopra was impressed with Ayan after seeing his work in Brahmastra and hence he brought him aboard.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If reports are anything to go by, Ayan Mukerji is in Hyderabad to meet Jr NTR in regards to War 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans of the South Indian star are very happy about the news and are trending 'ManOfMassesNTR' on X. They are eagerly looking forward to Hrithik Vs Jr NTR.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports, the film's shoot might begin by the end of this year. But let's wait for an official confirmation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports, Ayan Mukerji has auditioned about 50 body doubles for Hrithik Roshan for War 2. That's not it, India Today report claims, that Ayan might get Rs 11 crore to 12 crore for War 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There has been strong buzz about Kiara Advani being the lead actress on War 2. However, neither Kiara nor the makers have announced the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When War was released four years ago, it was a huge box office success. The film was made on a budget of Rs 150 crore and earned Rs 475 crore at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik vs Tiger was a huge hit and people have a lot of expectations from Hrithik vs Jr NTR as well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If reports are anything to go by, Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR starrer might be scheduled for a 24th January 2025 release.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
