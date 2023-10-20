War 2: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR start shooting in Spain for an adrenaline rushing action sequence

WAR 2: Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani to soon reach Spain as Ayan Mukerji begins the first leg of his shoot for the action entertainer. He has been filming some chase sequences

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 20, 2023

WAR 2 starts in Spain

It seems the shot of WAR 2 has started off in Spain

Ayan Mukerji in action

Fans have shared pics and videos of Ayan Mukerji from Spain

Hrithik Roshan to join soon?

It seems Hrithik Roshan will soon join the sets of WAR 2

Jr NTR in WAR 2

The big highlight is definitely the presence of Jr NTR as villain

WAR: Jr NTR Debut

WAR 2 will be the debut of Jr NTR in Bollywood as a villain

Super excitement

Fans cannot wait to see the tussle of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR

WAR 2: Kiara Advani on board

This is going to be Kiara Advani's first movie with YRF

Big film for Kiara Advani

The actress is now in the big league of Bollywood

Fresh pairing

It seems Ayan Mukerji plans to shoot a song with the two

Hrithik Roshan in Spyverse

Hrithik Roshan plays the role of Kabir in the Spyverse of YRF

Ayan on board

Impressed with Brahmastra, Aditya Chopra got Ayan on board for WAR 2

