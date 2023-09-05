Was Dharmendra a controlling husband to wife Hema Malini?

Dharmendra had put restrictions on wife Hema Malini for not posing with her co-stars, was also against Esha Deol's Bollywood career. Check out top controversies in the Deol family.

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 05, 2023

Shocking revelations

Hema Malini revealed that Dharmendra used to fight with her every day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dharmendra's demands

Hema had one said that Dharmendra didn't like the way she used to pose with her co-stars and made an issue out of it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

‘No’ to Bollywood

Dharmendra wasn't in favour of his daughter Esha Deol becoming a heroine.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fight for daughter

Hema went against husband Dharmendra to make her daughter Esha Deol a heroine.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Emotional connection

Dharmendra is very emotional and overly protective father for daughters, Esha and Ahana.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Home breaker

Sunny allegedly had a fight with Hema for marrying his father, Dharmendra.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Defence mode on

Prakash Kaur had rubbished the news of Sunny Deol's fight with Hema Malini.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

All is well

Today, Esha Deol claims to have a good bond with her step brother, Sunny Deol.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Happy family

Hema Malini recently mentioned that she is very fond of her stepson, Sunny Deol.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Separately living

Hema Malini and Dharmendra stay separately these days, the veteran actress revealed in her latest interview.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 most acclaimed Korean dramas of 2023 on various OTT platforms that you cannot miss

 

 Find Out More