Watch highest rated web series on OTT for free

There are many varied web shows on OTT which are of the coming-age shows and surely deserves to be seen. Here, check out the full list here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 21, 2023

Arranged- MX Player

Rithvik Dhanjani's Arranged has received 7.8 rating on IMDB. It shows how families set up an arranged marriage meeting.

Uljhe Hue

Sanjana Sanghvi and Abhay Verma's Uljhe Hue has received 8.3 rating on IMDB. Both are shown to be Commerce students who meet outside a theatre and then on an online dating platform. What happens next is interesting.

Ishq Express

Aarav and Tanya's unspoken love story received 8.1 rating on IMDB.

Badboli Bhavna

An intelligent content creator will hit one million followers on social media. She is stuck between this profession and her introverted hubby. IMDB has given 7.9 rating.

Crushed

Lucknow Central Convent kids Aadhya and Samvidhan are the protagonists. A friendship develops when they start realising about their feelings.

Please Find Attached

Sanya Agarwal and Shaurya Singh are coworkers at a startup. They start staying together and their romance gorws.

Physics Wallah

Alakh Panday is shown as the CEO of unicorn EdTech company. The challenges he faces as he tries to create affordable education is shown.

Aspirants

Abhilash, Guri, and SK are preparing for UPSC and shows their characters staying near Old Rajinder Nagar, Delhi.

Adulting

It shows the life of Nikhat Rizvi and Ray as they shift to Mumbai.

Yeh Meri Family

The subject of the story are the struggles that Harshu a 12-year-old and his family face on everyday basis.

