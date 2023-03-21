Watch highest rated web series on OTT for free

There are many varied web shows on OTT which are of the coming-age shows and surely deserves to be seen. Here, check out the full list here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 21, 2023
Rithvik Dhanjani's Arranged has received 7.8 rating on IMDB. It shows how families set up an arranged marriage meeting.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjana Sanghvi and Abhay Verma's Uljhe Hue has received 8.3 rating on IMDB. Both are shown to be Commerce students who meet outside a theatre and then on an online dating platform. What happens next is interesting.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aarav and Tanya's unspoken love story received 8.1 rating on IMDB.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
An intelligent content creator will hit one million followers on social media. She is stuck between this profession and her introverted hubby. IMDB has given 7.9 rating.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lucknow Central Convent kids Aadhya and Samvidhan are the protagonists. A friendship develops when they start realising about their feelings.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanya Agarwal and Shaurya Singh are coworkers at a startup. They start staying together and their romance gorws.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alakh Panday is shown as the CEO of unicorn EdTech company. The challenges he faces as he tries to create affordable education is shown.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhilash, Guri, and SK are preparing for UPSC and shows their characters staying near Old Rajinder Nagar, Delhi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It shows the life of Nikhat Rizvi and Ray as they shift to Mumbai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The subject of the story are the struggles that Harshu a 12-year-old and his family face on everyday basis.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
