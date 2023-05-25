Top 10 best Hindi crime series based on true events on OTT

There are many crime shows that will give you chills as they are based on real incidents. Watch them on OTT now.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 25, 2023
Water Bottle on Zee 5 is a psychological crime drama show.
Crime Aaj Kal is a new age crime drama series on Amazon Mini TV.
The Stoneman Murders on Amazon Prime Video is about how in 1980s a serial killer starts targetting street people in Mumbai.
Murder In A Courtroom on Netflix is about a predator who had lynched in 2004, in a courtroom.
Rangbaaz on Zee 5 is about the life of gangster Anandpal Singh from Rajasthan.
Auto Shankar on Zee 5 is based on horrific incidents that happened in Chennai from 1985 - 1995.
Jamtara Sabka Number Ayega on Netflix is about men running a phishing operation until a corrupt politician wants their scheme.
Khakee The Bihar Chapter on Netflix is about a cop who is after a killer in Bihar.
Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer on Netflix is about a suspect found in the murdr of a journalist and cannibalism.
Indian Predator Butcher Of Delhi is an important story to tell. Watch on Netflix about the horrific killings in Delhi.
