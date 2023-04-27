Top 10 movies that were banned by Censor Board but are streaming on OTT
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 27, 2023
Fire dealt with homosexuality in the 90s. The censor board banned the film which is now there on Youtube.
Bandit Queen was based on the life of Phoolan Devi. It was banned as it showed crime against women. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Parzania was banned as it showed religious riots. It is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar now.
Paanch was Anurag Kashyap’s first feature movie which is now there on Mubi.
Unfreedom on Netflix was about a lesbian pair with a terrorist angle.
Black Friday was banned by the censor but watch the Anurag Kashyap's movie on Disney+ Hotstar.
Kama Sutra – A Tale Of Love is avaiaible o Vudu and showed the concept of Kama Sutra in India.
Water is about an ill treatment that a woman faces and how she finsds love. Watch it on Youtube.
Firaaq was on the Gujarat riots which you can watch on Zee 5.
Gandu on Netflix is a black and white Bengali movie with scenes of oral sex and nudity.
