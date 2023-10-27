Wednesday and other top 9 most watched web series on Netflix

Here are some of the most-watched Netflix web series, which one you have missed?

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 27, 2023

Squid Game

A South Korean series that gained worldwide popularity for its intense and deadly survival games with high stakes.

Stranger Things

A science fiction-horror series set in the 1980s, known for its supernatural mysteries and a group of kids at the center of the story.

Wednesday

A spin-off series featuring the character Wednesday Addams from the Addams Family, showcasing her supernatural adventures.

DAHMER: Monster: The Jeffery Dahmer Story

A true crime series based on the life and heinous crimes of serial killer Jeffery Dahmer.

Bridgerton

A period drama series that combines romance and societal intrigue in early 19th-century London.

The Queen’s Gambit

This series follows the life of an orphaned chess prodigy and her journey to become a grandmaster.

The Night Agent

While surveilling an emergency hotline, an FBI agent responds to a call that immerses him in a perilous conspiracy entailing an undercover operative within the White House.

Lucifer

A show about the Devil who becomes a consultant to the LAPD, solving crimes and navigating celestial and earthly challenges.

All of us are dead

A South Korean series that explores a zombie outbreak in a high school and the students' fight for survival.

The Witcher

Based on a book series, this fantasy series follows Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter, in a world filled with magic and mythical creatures.

