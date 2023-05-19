Weekend OTT binge list for full family with kids on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 19, 2023

After a long day all we need is good food and content.

Take a look at these shows which can form the perfect OTT weekend binge list.

Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery on Netflix has Sanya Malhotra, Rajpal Yadav and Anant Joshi and is a comedy movie about two missing jackfruits.

Kacchey Limbu on Jio Cinema is about a girl wanting to follow her dreams and taking things into her own hands.

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway on Netflix is about a mom's fight against the Norwegian foster care system to get the custody of her kids.

Akhil Akkineni's Agent is on Sony Liv.

Modern Love: Chennai on Amazon Prime Video has been adapted from New York Times’ Modern Love section.

Inspector Avinash on Jio Cinema is about Avinash Mishra, super cop of UP.

McGregor Forever on Netflix is on Conor McGregor, ex Ultimate Fighting Championship Featherweight and Lightweight Champion.

Working: What We Do All Day on Netflix is on the life of modern Americans. You get to see Barack Obama, former US President.

Yeh Meri Family 2 on Amazon miniTV is the OTT debut of Juhi Parmar.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the third movie in Ant man series on Disney+ Hotstar.

