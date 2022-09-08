Have a look at some interesting facts about the celebrities of Bollywood industrySource: Bollywood
Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar was shot in reverse. The climax was shot first and eventually the other scenes while the first scene of the movie was shot at the last. It happened because the makers did not want Ranbir Kapoor’s hairstyle to suffer multiple timesSource: Bollywood
Hrithik Roshan’s debut film was added to the Guinness Book of World Records for winning maximum number of awards in 2002Source: Bollywood
The Sibling duo had their first movies released under big banner names but unfortunately both their mothers passed away before Arjun and Janhvi’s debut filmSource: Bollywood
Weird and interesting at the same time, but Waheeda Rehman was casted as Amitabh Bachchan’s mother as well as his loverSource: Bollywood
The audience find an uncanny resemblance between Sonakshi Sinha with Shatrughan Sinha’s alleged ex Reena RoySource: Bollywood
Sridevi took the role of Rajnikanth’s step mother in a Tamil film when she was only 13 years oldSource: Bollywood
Hrithik Roshan actually goes by the family name of Nagrath and not RoshanSource: Bollywood
