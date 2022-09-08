Crazy facts about celebrities in the Bollywood industry

Have a look at some interesting facts about the celebrities of Bollywood industry

Rockstar

Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar was shot in reverse. The climax was shot first and eventually the other scenes while the first scene of the movie was shot at the last. It happened because the makers did not want Ranbir Kapoor’s hairstyle to suffer multiple times

Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

Hrithik Roshan’s debut film was added to the Guinness Book of World Records for winning maximum number of awards in 2002

Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor

The Sibling duo had their first movies released under big banner names but unfortunately both their mothers passed away before Arjun and Janhvi’s debut film

Waheeda Rehman

Weird and interesting at the same time, but Waheeda Rehman was casted as Amitabh Bachchan’s mother as well as his lover

Sonakshi Sinha

The audience find an uncanny resemblance between Sonakshi Sinha with Shatrughan Sinha’s alleged ex Reena Roy

Sridevi

Sridevi took the role of Rajnikanth’s step mother in a Tamil film when she was only 13 years old

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan actually goes by the family name of Nagrath and not Roshan

