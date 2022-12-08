The actress has Cyclophobia which is the fear of riding bikes.Source: Bollywood
The actor reportedly has a phobia of eating with his hands as he feels germs get distributed.Source: Bollywood
The new mother reportedly fears elevators in airports and malls. Reportedly, once she took 5 hours for a shot to be taken in an elevator.Source: Bollywood
The Tamasha star does not like spiders and cockroaches entering his home. He cannot bear the same, reportedly.Source: Bollywood
The actress has a fear of darkness and reportedly sleeps with a dim light on and curtains wide open.Source: Bollywood
The actor reportedly has Fructophobia which is the fear of fruits. It is the fear of sugar in fruits.Source: Bollywood
She fears cats and has a phobia named Ailurophobia.Source: Bollywood
The actor has a fear of fans and reportedly lying beneath the same makes him very scared.Source: Bollywood
She has Entomophobia reportedly, which is the fear of insects. This is the reason she fears butterflies.Source: Bollywood
King Khan reportedly has the fear of horse riding.Source: Bollywood
