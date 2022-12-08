Anushka Sharma

The actress has Cyclophobia which is the fear of riding bikes.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Ajay Devgn

The actor reportedly has a phobia of eating with his hands as he feels germs get distributed.

Sonam Kapoor

The new mother reportedly fears elevators in airports and malls. Reportedly, once she took 5 hours for a shot to be taken in an elevator.

Ranbir Kapoor

The Tamasha star does not like spiders and cockroaches entering his home. He cannot bear the same, reportedly.

Alia Bhatt

The actress has a fear of darkness and reportedly sleeps with a dim light on and curtains wide open.

Abhishek Bachchan

The actor reportedly has Fructophobia which is the fear of fruits. It is the fear of sugar in fruits.

Vidya Balan

She fears cats and has a phobia named Ailurophobia.

Arjun Kapoor

The actor has a fear of fans and reportedly lying beneath the same makes him very scared.

Celina Jaitly

She has Entomophobia reportedly, which is the fear of insects. This is the reason she fears butterflies.

Shah Rukh Khan

King Khan reportedly has the fear of horse riding.

