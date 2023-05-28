Top 10 sequels that didn't live up to original movies

Here is a list of Bollywood film sequels that did not do justice to the original movies.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 28, 2023

Several movies had their sequels but not all could live up to the expectations.

Bunty Aur Babli 2

Bunty Aur Babli 2 didn’t do justice to OG 2005 film.

Sadak 2

Alia Bhatt’s sequel didn’t do justice to the classic Sadak film.

Love Aaj Kal

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aryan’s film, a sequel to the 2009 movie, was a disaster.

Welcome Back

John Abraham’s was a super flop after Akshay Kumar's comedy flick Welcome.

Race 3

Race 3 was a debacle as compared to Race and Race 2.

Ek Villain Returns

Ek Villain was engaging action thriller but the sequel didn’t impress the audience.

Hungama 2

Hungama 2 is not as comedy as compared to 2003 film Hungama.

Student of the Year 2

Student of the Year didn’t live up to the expectations of the original movie.

Double Dhamaal

Double Dhamaal was not up to the mark of Dhamaal.

Coolie No. 1

Varun Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 didn’t live up to OG Govinda’s movie.

