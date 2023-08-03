What Bollywood movies would look like if they weren't rejected by the first choice of actors

In Bollywood movies, it is hard to see someone else essay the role of a particular star, whose character has been etched in our minds.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 03, 2023

Salman Khan

Here is his AI snap as coach Kabir Khan. He was the first choice for 'Chak De India'

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ian McKellen

McKellen was an obvious choice to replace Harris in Harry Potter. Here is his AI snap as Dumbledore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hrithik Roshan

Ashutosh Gowarikar offered Swades to Hrithik Roshan, but the actor couldn't understand the project. See his AI snap as Mohan Bhargav, the role that SRK played.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt turned down the role of Neo in 1999's "The Matrix," a role that went to Reeves.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan was the first choice to play antagonist Allaudin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jack Nicholson

Jack Nicholson was the first choice for Micheal Corleone in The Godfather.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katrina Kaif

She rejected role of Leela in Ram Leela.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hugh Jackman

Did you know he was not the first choice for James Bond in Casino Royale?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chiyaan Vikram

Chiyaan Vikram Was His First Choice For 'Kennedy'.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Sharma

Anushka was the first choice of Imtiaz Ali for Tamasha.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Credits

Instagram page of Moviepedia.official needs to be credited for the same.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hard to even imagine

it's hard to even imagine that, there have been instances wherein the original choice of actors for some blockbuster movies were different than the ones

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 South Indian actresses and actors and their best friends from film industry

 

 Find Out More