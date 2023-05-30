AI imagines Top Bollywood stars in their overweight avatars; Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan and more are unrecognizable

Have a look at the AI-generated image of your favourite Bollywood actor in an oversized avatar.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 30, 2023

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is the fittest actor of Bollywood but this AI-generated image is shocking.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan looks cute as a fat man.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is known for gymming but he looks horrible here.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan takes care of his fitness but after seeing this AI generated snap he maybe shocked.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor won't like seeing himself so fat.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana looks funny being obese.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi looks like a rich landlord in this frame.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan looked hot in Pathaan but not here.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sallu's AI snap

Salman will get nightmares seeing this snap.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pankaj Tripathi's AI pic

The actor should consider playing the role of a fat man.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

AI

AI-generated snaps have become the biggest source of entertainment for social media users.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bollywood stars

Every now and then AI-generated images of Bollywood actors surface.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 horror animes on Netflix which will make you say, 'Ssh! Phir Koi Hai'

 

 Find Out More