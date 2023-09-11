What Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan's zodiac sign Scorpio says about him

Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan is enjoying the best phase of his career! Here's what his zodiac sign say.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 11, 2023
Currently, everyone is high on Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan fever.
The year seems to belong to Shah Rukh Khan as he has delivered his second blockbuster hit of 2023 with Jawan.
It now seems that the King is back to rule the box office kingdom.
Shah Rukh Khan's birthday falls on November 2.
His zodiac sign is Scorpio.
As per astrologer Arun Kumar Vyas, it is not easy to be a Scorpion.
Astrologer Arun Kumar Vyas suggests that people with this zodiac sign forgive easily but don't forget.
People with this zodiac sign do not believe in revenge.
They believe in Karma and Destiny.
Nothing comes easy to Scorpions and that is why it is hard to be one.
After taking a hiatus, Shah Rukh Khan is now busy with films. And given that Pathaan and Jawan have done so well, his upcoming films too can be expected to be box office hits.
Shah Rukh Khan's next movie is Dunki with Rajkumar Hirani.
