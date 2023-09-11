What Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan's zodiac sign Scorpio says about him

Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan is enjoying the best phase of his career! Here's what his zodiac sign say.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 11, 2023

Jawan fever

Currently, everyone is high on Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan fever.

2023 - Shah Rukh Khan's year

The year seems to belong to Shah Rukh Khan as he has delivered his second blockbuster hit of 2023 with Jawan.

King rules

It now seems that the King is back to rule the box office kingdom.

SRK's birthday

Shah Rukh Khan's birthday falls on November 2.

SRK's zodiac sign

His zodiac sign is Scorpio.

What it says?

As per astrologer Arun Kumar Vyas, it is not easy to be a Scorpion.

Trait 1

Astrologer Arun Kumar Vyas suggests that people with this zodiac sign forgive easily but don't forget.

Trait 2

People with this zodiac sign do not believe in revenge.

Trait 3

They believe in Karma and Destiny.

Challenges

Nothing comes easy to Scorpions and that is why it is hard to be one.

Good times ahead

After taking a hiatus, Shah Rukh Khan is now busy with films. And given that Pathaan and Jawan have done so well, his upcoming films too can be expected to be box office hits.

SRK's upcoming films

Shah Rukh Khan's next movie is Dunki with Rajkumar Hirani.

