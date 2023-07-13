What Jhumka, Tum Kya Mile and more: Top 10 latest hits by Arijit Singh

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 13, 2023

What Jhumka is the latest peppy track by Arijit from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.

Tum Kya Mile by Arijit from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani will transport you to the 2000 era of romance.

Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2 has Arijit's mesmerizing voice and lyrics.

Kesariya from Brahmastra will seriously make you fall in love with the feeling of falling in love.

Mast Magan from 2 States will get stuck in your head for days.

Tose Naina Jab Se Mile from Mickey Virus is another soulful track by Arijit Singh.

Muskuraane Ki Wajah from Citylights is magic.

Kabira from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani could not be crooned better than Arijit.

Channa Mereya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is for all one-sided lovers.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil title track again talks about unconditional love.

Arijit Singh's songs are all things love, pain and liberation.

These songs of Arijit Singh are so soulful.

