What makes Pakistani women so beautiful? Check out their skin care routine
There is no one particular way to define the beauty of Pakistani women or why they are so beautiful.
Just like women in every other nation they also have some beauty regimes and their own tips and tricks to have beautiful skin.
Some people say it's all thanks to genetics, or their food, or it could just be their skin care routine, other methods that they follow.
One of the best ways to have glowing skin is to apply Multani Mitti, this is a well-known trick for Indians as well.
Moreover, you can also mix Multani Mitti with other things like yoghurt, tomato juice, honey, banana, etc. for added benefits.
It is said to absorb all the impurities from the skin like dirt, oil or any other harmful particles.
They also tend to apply ice on their face before they use any make-up so that all the pores open up and the make-up doesn’t cause an acne burst.
They also use the method of oil wrapping which is highly beneficial for the skin.
Oil wrapping is simply massaging your face with essential oils, then covering the face up with a hot towel so that the oil gets soaked inside the skin.
Another way of having a good hydrated skin is their diet, eating a diet full of nutrients and vitamins that the body needs eventually adds up and shows results.
