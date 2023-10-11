What makes Sanjay Leela Bhansali the toughest director to work with

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is an ace director but is strict in his craft for delivering authentic content.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 11, 2023

Gem of filmmaking

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the best directors in Indian cinema and every actor in their lifetime dreams to work with him at least once.

Nayanthara to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

The latest buzz is that Nayanthara will be working with him for Baiju Bawra starring Ranveer Singh.

Strictest director

He is also known to be one of the strictest directors and what makes him so tough to work with is his perfectionist nature.

What makes him toughest?

Here are some instances from his blockbuster films that prove why he is so particular about quality and perfection.

Single camera shoot

Reportedly he takes a minimum of 40 takes for each shot from a single camera placing it at different angles.

Extravagant sets

SLB is known to have grand visuals and larger-than-life setups. For Saawariya he built a set of an entire indoor city.

Magnificent music

The director is demanding in the music department as well because he cannot compromise with his work.

Perfection in music content

He wants the biggest instrumentation for his music, Devdas and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam are examples.

Grand scale visuals

Sanjay Leela Bhansali wants the finest graphic work. In Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, he made visuals look real but were actually computer generated.

Work Ethics

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is strictest in his strong work ethic and his commitment to delivering top-quality films.

Upcoming work

After Gangubai Kathiwadi he is stepping up in the digital world with the web series Heeramandi.

