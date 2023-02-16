What to Watch on Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar and more this Weekend February 17; Check Top 10 titles

Here are 10 titles releasing this weekend that you can binge-watch or add to your binge-watch list! 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 16, 2023

Carnival Row 2

Orlando Bloom-Cara Delevingne starrer is shutting shop with the second and final season. Carnival Row 2 drops on Amazon Prime Video. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Night Manager 

Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur have reunited for a web series. The thriller is dropping on Disney Plus Hotstar. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lost 

A crime thriller starring Yami Gautam is now available to watch on Zee5. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cirkus 

Ranveer Singh starrer is dropping on Netflix on 17th February. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Malikappuram 

The Malayalam drama movie that released in Theatres is making its OTT debut on Disney Plus Hotstar. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

J-Hope in the Box 

The documentary series on BTS member J-Hope's album Jack In The Box is dropping on Disney Plus Hotstar on the 17th. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Unlocked 

A Korean web series reportedly based on a Japanese novel is dropping on Netflix. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baghdad Central 

Lionsgate Play is coming up with a series called Baghdad Central which is set against the backdrop of war in Iraq. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ganglands 2

Netflix is dropping the second season of Ganglands. The thriller is set to keep you on the edge of your seat.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Girl and an Astronaut 

The Polish thriller is about an astronaut who returns after 30 years. Interesting no?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Bigg Boss contestants who broke friendships, relationships after the show

 

 Find Out More