What to watch today and this weekend on OTT and theatres: Top 10 binge list

If you are someone who does not know what to watch this weekend, don't fret. We have curated an amazing list of series and movies which you can watch.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 10, 2023

You Season 4 - Part 1

Watch the latest season on Netflix which has released on February 9 where Joe goes to London and reboot his life, burying past demons.

Love is Blind: Season 3

Watch this reality series on love only on Netflix

Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama

The movie shows the wedding journey of the actress with her beau since long Sohail Kathuria. Watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.

Marvel's Studios Legends S2

Watch the cinematic universe episodes only on Disney+ Hotstar.

Your Place Or Mine

Watch this movie on Netflix where Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher are seen as longtime friends.

A Man Called Otto

Watch Tom Hanks phenomenal acting only on Sony Pictures Universal.

Shiv Shastri Balboa

Watch Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta's family entertainer only on Amazon Prime Video.

Thunivu

Ajith Kumar looks dapper in this movie about bank heist. Watch the same on Netflix.

Farzi

Watch Shahid Kapoor making his digital debut only on Amazon Prime Video.

Salaam Venky

Sujata is shown as a mom who has battled all challenges. Watch it on Zee 5.

