What's brewing between Kartik Aaryan and Prateek Kuhad's ex-gf Niharika Thakur? Here's all about her

Something fishy is brewing between Kartik Aaryan and Niharika Thakur. Read to know full details of the same which will totally shock you.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Kartik Aaryan linked to Niharika Thakur

The actor was spotted in London having dinner with Prateek Kuhad's ex-girlfriend Niharika Thakur.

Source: Bollywood

Good looks

There is no denying in the fact that Kartik has killer looks and his movies in the past have also done well.

Source: Bollywood

Actor posts the same Instagram story as Niharika

A Reddit user was quick to notice that the actor had posted an Instagram story that was shared by Niharika.

Source: Bollywood

Shehzaada

Kartik is all ready for his next movies Satya Prem Ki Katha and Shehzaada. Is Niharika his Shehzaadi?

Source: Bollywood

Fan base

Will Niharika and Kartik be the new couple in town? Time will tell on what is brewing between them.

Source: Bollywood

Headlines for personal life

As of now in 2023, he is garnering fame because of his personal life and that is wow.

Source: Bollywood

Niharika-Prateek

Reportedly, they broke up last year. Prateek had also revealed that he has been single for a while.

Source: Bollywood

Who is Niharika?

She is an obstetrician and a gynaecologist in London and was dating singer Prateek Kuhad.

Source: Bollywood

What photo did the star share?

Kartik had posted an image of a cup of milk and black tea. He had written the caption saying, 'Only black tea for me'.

Source: Bollywood

What does Niharika's social media say?

She likes travelling, taking selfie and posing snaps with her loved ones. That's what her social media says.

Source: Bollywood

