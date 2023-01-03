What's brewing between Kartik Aaryan and Prateek Kuhad's ex-gf Niharika Thakur? Here's all about her

Something fishy is brewing between Kartik Aaryan and Niharika Thakur. Read to know full details of the same which will totally shock you.Source: Bollywood
The actor was spotted in London having dinner with Prateek Kuhad's ex-girlfriend Niharika Thakur.Source: Bollywood
There is no denying in the fact that Kartik has killer looks and his movies in the past have also done well.Source: Bollywood
A Reddit user was quick to notice that the actor had posted an Instagram story that was shared by Niharika.Source: Bollywood
Kartik is all ready for his next movies Satya Prem Ki Katha and Shehzaada. Is Niharika his Shehzaadi?Source: Bollywood
Will Niharika and Kartik be the new couple in town? Time will tell on what is brewing between them.Source: Bollywood
As of now in 2023, he is garnering fame because of his personal life and that is wow.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly, they broke up last year. Prateek had also revealed that he has been single for a while.Source: Bollywood
She is an obstetrician and a gynaecologist in London and was dating singer Prateek Kuhad.Source: Bollywood
Kartik had posted an image of a cup of milk and black tea. He had written the caption saying, 'Only black tea for me'.Source: Bollywood
She likes travelling, taking selfie and posing snaps with her loved ones. That's what her social media says.Source: Bollywood
