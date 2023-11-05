When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan allegedly got flak from the Bachchans for kissing Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor in her films
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 05, 2023
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has delivered several sizzling performances in her career.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Though she takes up fewer films these days, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has ruled hearts with her glamorous roles till Aaradhya was born.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai were all set to marry. Dhoom 2 was released just a couple of months before their wedding.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It created a huge uproar because of the sizzling chemistry between Aishwarya-Hrithik. Their characters even share a romantic kiss in the movie.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Apparently, this did not go down well with the Bachchans. A Reddit post claims Abhishek was allegedly very, very upset.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Bachchan family was also very uncomfortable with the whole thing, it is said.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Womensera report claims Abhishek allegedly did not talk to Hrithik Roshan for a long time after that.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Years later, Aishwarya confessed to not being comfortable with the kissing scenes but that was the advent of Western culture in Indian cinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya confessed some of her angry fans also sent legal notices to her for the same.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
That's not it. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also had some cosy scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
While Aishwarya was not ready for those scenes, she eventually gave in when Karan convinced her. But it allegedly left the Bachchans angry.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports, the family allegedly conveyed their message to Karan to remove those scenes.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya has been in the industry for a long time and so have the Bachchans. They never addressed these rumours and know what entails showbiz.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Virat Kohli as French Emperor, British King and more; AI imagines Indian cricketer in different ethnicities
Find Out More