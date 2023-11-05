When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan allegedly got flak from the Bachchans for kissing Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor in her films 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 05, 2023

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has delivered several sizzling performances in her career. 

Though she takes up fewer films these days, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has ruled hearts with her glamorous roles till Aaradhya was born. 

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai were all set to marry. Dhoom 2 was released just a couple of months before their wedding.

It created a huge uproar because of the sizzling chemistry between Aishwarya-Hrithik. Their characters even share a romantic kiss in the movie. 

Apparently, this did not go down well with the Bachchans. A Reddit post claims Abhishek was allegedly very, very upset.   

The Bachchan family was also very uncomfortable with the whole thing, it is said. 

Womensera report claims Abhishek allegedly did not talk to Hrithik Roshan for a long time after that.

Years later, Aishwarya confessed to not being comfortable with the kissing scenes but that was the advent of Western culture in Indian cinema. 

Aishwarya confessed some of her angry fans also sent legal notices to her for the same. 

That's not it. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also had some cosy scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. 

While Aishwarya was not ready for those scenes, she eventually gave in when Karan convinced her. But it allegedly left the Bachchans angry.

As per reports, the family allegedly conveyed their message to Karan to remove those scenes.

Aishwarya has been in the industry for a long time and so have the Bachchans. They never addressed these rumours and know what entails showbiz.

