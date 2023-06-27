When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sued a magazine for claiming she was caught red handed with Akshay Kumar
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 27, 2023
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan during the initial days of her career sued a magazine for reporting false news.
According to Rai, Star and Style magazine had published a defamatory story against her.
The magazine had reported, Raveena Tandon caught her red handed with Akshay Kumar.
And apparently, Raveena blasted on her which was absolutely untrue.
At that time Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar were dating each other.
However, the news was untrue as Kumar was never in a relationship with his Khakee co-star.
Well, Akshay Kumar did cheat on Raveena Tandon but not for Aishwarya.
The news damaged the reputation of the former Miss World.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also spoke about the incident on Koffee with Karan.
Karan Johar asked Aish about the weirdest she heard or read about herself.
When Aishwarya learned about the false story she sued the magazine for Rs 2 crore.
