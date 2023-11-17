When Amitabh Bachchan cleared the air around Aishwarya Rai’s delivery during Aaradhya’s birth, here's the truth

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 17, 2023

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan celebrated her 12th birthday on 16th November.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

As Aaradhya turns 12 here’s when Amitabh Bachchan cleared the air around Aishwarya Rai’s delivery.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Back in 2011, it was rumoured that Aishwarya had undergone a cesarean.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

However, Amitabh Bachchan spilled out the truth about normal delivery.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

When media reports claimed that Aish had a C-section Big B took to Twitter to reveal facts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aishwarya emphasized her commendable choice of pursuing a natural delivery without epidurals or painkillers, dispelling the notion of being "too posh to push."

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She was resolute in her determination to opt for what she believed was the correct way, as mentioned by Bachchan on Twitter.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Big B clarified to his followers on Twitter when the media wrongly spoke about Aishwarya’s delivery during Aaradhya’s birth.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan penned a heartfelt note for her daughter Aaradhya as she ring into 12.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Both parents Aish and Abhishek shared adorable throwback pictures from Aaradhya’s childhood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Tiger 3 box office collection day 5: Salman Khan film slows down; to cross Rs 200 cr this weekend?

 

 Find Out More