When Amitabh Bachchan cleared the air around Aishwarya Rai’s delivery during Aaradhya’s birth, here's the truth
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 17, 2023
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan celebrated her 12th birthday on 16th November.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As Aaradhya turns 12 here’s when Amitabh Bachchan cleared the air around Aishwarya Rai’s delivery.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Back in 2011, it was rumoured that Aishwarya had undergone a cesarean.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
However, Amitabh Bachchan spilled out the truth about normal delivery.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When media reports claimed that Aish had a C-section Big B took to Twitter to reveal facts.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya emphasized her commendable choice of pursuing a natural delivery without epidurals or painkillers, dispelling the notion of being "too posh to push."
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She was resolute in her determination to opt for what she believed was the correct way, as mentioned by Bachchan on Twitter.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Big B clarified to his followers on Twitter when the media wrongly spoke about Aishwarya’s delivery during Aaradhya’s birth.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan penned a heartfelt note for her daughter Aaradhya as she ring into 12.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Both parents Aish and Abhishek shared adorable throwback pictures from Aaradhya’s childhood.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Tiger 3 box office collection day 5: Salman Khan film slows down; to cross Rs 200 cr this weekend?
Find Out More