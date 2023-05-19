When Amitabh Bachchan went bankrupt in debt of Rs 90 crore and almost lost his house
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 19, 2023
Back in the 1990s, Amitabh Bachchan went through a rough patch in his career.
In an old interview, Big B spoke of his struggling days.
Big B was in debt of 90 crores after his company went bankrupt.
He was on the verge of losing his home as it was attached to the company’s assets.
His house was seized and his properties were confiscated.
The Sholay actor was liable to pay a hefty amount of Rs 90 crore.
Amitabh Bachchan revealed he had 55 legal cases.
Creditors visited his door every day asking him to repay the loan amount.
The behavior of industry mates changed drastically towards him, said Big B.
People no longer wanted to work with him.
He regrets not getting good financial advice and he signed personal guarantees.
Yash Chopra turned savior for the megastar.
He starred in Mohabbatein which helped him clear loans.
His tv show Kaun Banega Crorepati also helped him financially.
