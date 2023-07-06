When Amitabh Bachchan went broke and couldn't pay back loans on time
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 06, 2023
Amitabh Bachchan's ally Aanjjan Srivastav has done many Bollywood movies.
Aanjjan Srivastav has seen Amitabh's destiny change.
Aanjjan remembered when the actor was caught in the famous Bofors scandal that made him lose confidence. Big B came out clear chit.
In an interview with Rajshri Unplugged, Aanjjan remembered how the actor was in a bad condition.
Aanjjan who was also a banker met Big B as a banker to help him with loan.
Big B joined his hands and said that he shall return the money as soon as he can.
Aanjjan revealed that due to the accountant's mistake, they had come to Big B whose intention was right.
He was told to not do transactions with other banks.
Aanjjan trusted Big B and did not file any suit.
Slowly Big B gave back all the money.
Big B got trapped in the financial mess of his own company.
