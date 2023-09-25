When Anushka Shetty allegedly refused a Karan Johar film after consulting with Prabhas

If reports are anything to go by, Anushka Shetty almost made her Bollywood debut with a Karan Johar film.

Shivani Pawaskar

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 24, 2023

Anushka mania

The gorgeous beauty has a huge fan base down in the South. But hasn't starred in a Hindi movie.

Popular actress in India

Anushka Shetty is one of the most sought-after actresses in the country.

Karan X Anushka collab?

According to the media report in koimoi.com, Karan was keen to cast Anushka in his film.

Anushka's plight

Anushka allegedly did not really like the role she was offered.

Rejection dilemma

Before allegedly refusing the movie, Anushka called up Prabhas for an opinion.

Anushka and Prabhas

The duo share an amazing bond with each other.

Anushka rejects Bollywood

The actress has reportedly refused Tamasha.

Another rejection

It is said Anushka was also offered Singha but she rejected it.

Golmaal series

If reports are anything to go by, Anushka was also offered the Golmaal series but she refused.

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty

The latest outing of Anushka is with Naveen Polishetty which was released alongside Jawan.

Upcoming movies

Anushka Shetty is making her Malayalam film debut with Kathanar alongside Jayasurya.

