When Anushka Shetty allegedly refused a Karan Johar film after consulting with Prabhas

If reports are anything to go by, Anushka Shetty almost made her Bollywood debut with a Karan Johar film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 24, 2023
The gorgeous beauty has a huge fan base down in the South. But hasn't starred in a Hindi movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Shetty is one of the most sought-after actresses in the country.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
According to the media report in koimoi.com, Karan was keen to cast Anushka in his film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka allegedly did not really like the role she was offered.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Before allegedly refusing the movie, Anushka called up Prabhas for an opinion.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The duo share an amazing bond with each other.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress has reportedly refused Tamasha.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is said Anushka was also offered Singha but she rejected it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If reports are anything to go by, Anushka was also offered the Golmaal series but she refused.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The latest outing of Anushka is with Naveen Polishetty which was released alongside Jawan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Shetty is making her Malayalam film debut with Kathanar alongside Jayasurya.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
