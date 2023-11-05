When Athiya Shetty revealed why she fell in love with Indian cricketer KL Rahul
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 05, 2023
Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul are enjoying their marital bliss. The two tied the knot in January 2023.
Athiya turns a year today and the diva opened up about what made her fall in love with KL Rahul.
In a conversation with a media portal, Athiya shared that Rahul is a people person and a far better conversationalist than her.
Athiya and KL Rahul have different personalities, but their value system is quite similar.
Athiya said that at times Rahul understands her quite well and that is what makes him special.
She even praised KL Rahul's patience and non-judgemental nature. She also admired his ability to focus on positive people.
Athiya said that KL Rahul's admirable qualities influenced and changed her perspective towards her outlook on life.
According to her, KL Rahul played a significant role in reshaping her mindset and encouraged an optimistic approach to challenges.
Athiya and KL Rahul paint the town red with their true love.
The two are madly in love with each other and PDA pictures speak volumes about their bond.
