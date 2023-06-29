When Avika Gor broke down and decided to lose weight, check her transformation journey

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 29, 2023

Avika Gor gained fame with her tv show Balika Vadhu.

She then appeared in Sasural Simar Khan and following that she stepped into the South Indian film industry.

Avika turned 26 today. Take a look at her transformation journey.

Avika Gor revealed that she broke down looking at herself in the mirror.

She was insecure about her fat body and decided to lose weight.

She got busy judging herself leaving no scope for outsiders to make her feel bad.

To transform herself she kept dancing.

Avika watched out for her eating habits and did workouts.

She did face setbacks but didn’t give up.

She says keeping a positive outlook has changed her life.

Avika Gor was last seen in 1920: Horrors of the Heart.

