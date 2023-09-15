When Baahubali actress Ramya Krishnan's extramarital affair with director KS Ravikumar made headlines

Throwback to Ramya Krishnan's alleged relationship with director KS RavikumarSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 15, 2023
Ramya Krishnan is an incredibly talented actress who has worked in over 260 films.
Lately, she gained popularity for her role of Shivagami in Baahubali and has always managed to pull attention over her stellar performances.
Throwback to the time when she created a stir in the media for her alleged relationship with director KS Ravikumar.
There was a time when Ramya Krishnan worked consecutively in director KS Ravikumar movies which brought her to fame.
Having worked in three movies the young actress and the director build a close bond and soon two fell in love with each other.
Despite knowing KS Ravikumar was married Ramya couldn't distance herself and reports were rife that she also got pregnant.
Ravikumar's wife found out about the extra marital affair and threatened the actress.
To save his marriage with Karpagam Ravikumar the director decided to end his relationship with Ramya Krishnan.
He paid a hefty amount of Rs 75 lakhs for the abortion.
In media, both Ramya and Ravikumar rubbished the reports of their relationship, pregnancy, and abortion.
In 2003, Ramya Krishnan got married to Telugu filmmaker Krishna Vamsi.
