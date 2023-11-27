When Esha Gupta broke silence about her casting couch experience
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 27, 2023
Esha Gupta recently disclosed facing casting couch experiences.
In an interview with Spotboye, Ashram actresses said she became subject to the casting couch twice.
Without naming anyone, she revealed a producer asked for sexual favors, leading to her exclusion from a film.
Post the incident, Esha faced rejection from some filmmakers who questioned her involvement without complying.
In another instance, Esha mentioned two people tried luring her into a casting couch situation during a film.
She outsmarted them during an outdoor shoot by ensuring someone stayed with her overnight.
Expressing her dismay, Esha highlighted the impunity perceived by some in power, especially with newcomers.
Esha emphasized that such incidents might not happen with star kids due to their parents' vigilance.
She criticized the mentality that suggests newcomers can compromise to secure work in the industry.
