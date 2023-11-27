When Esha Gupta broke silence about her casting couch experience

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 27, 2023

Esha Gupta recently disclosed facing casting couch experiences.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In an interview with Spotboye, Ashram actresses said she became subject to the casting couch twice.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Without naming anyone, she revealed a producer asked for sexual favors, leading to her exclusion from a film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Post the incident, Esha faced rejection from some filmmakers who questioned her involvement without complying.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In another instance, Esha mentioned two people tried luring her into a casting couch situation during a film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She outsmarted them during an outdoor shoot by ensuring someone stayed with her overnight.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Expressing her dismay, Esha highlighted the impunity perceived by some in power, especially with newcomers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Esha emphasized that such incidents might not happen with star kids due to their parents' vigilance.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She criticized the mentality that suggests newcomers can compromise to secure work in the industry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 crime thriller web series of 2023 to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

 

 Find Out More