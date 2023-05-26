When Fatima Sana Shaikh addressed rumours of relationship with Aamir Khan

Fatima Sana Shaikh had once set records straight related to her dating rumours with Aamir Khan. Here's what she said.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 26, 2023

Fatima Sana Shaikh's link up

Fatima Sana Shaikh has always been linked with Aamir Khan with whom she worked in Dangal and Thugs Of Hindostan.

Fatima talks about her relationship

Fatima revealed that earlier she was affected.

Association

Fatima has always been rumoured to be Aamir's third girlfriend.

Fatima about Aamir

Fatima revealed that she felt bad as she did not deal with such a sort of thing at a big level.

Assumption

Fatima hopes that people do not assume the wrong things about her.

Fatima addressing dating rumours

Fatima revealed in an interview with Filmfare that a bunch of strangers whom she never met are writing about her.

Baeless rumours

Fatima has often been linked with Aamir and has called the rumours totally baseless.

Truth

Fatima revealed that people who write things about her do not even know the truth.

About people

Fatima Sana also said that people assume that she is not a good person.

Ignorance

Famima revealed that she has learnt the art of ignoring.

Disturbed

Fatima Sana used to be disturbed and did not want people to know wrong things about her.

Affected

Fatima also had said that there have been times when she was affected.

