When Fawad Khan revealed the horrors of being diagnosed with diabetes
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 29, 2023
Fawad Khan, a well-known Pakistani actor admired for both his talent and looks, commands a huge fan base in India.
Recently, the actor shared his personal struggle with being diagnosed with Type-1 diabetes at the age of 17.
In a conversation with a portal, Fawad recounted the challenges he faced due to the disease and its lasting effects on his life.
He revealed experiencing an autoimmune response, leading to drastic weight loss from 65kg to 55kg within eight days after a bout of high fever.
Fawad described developing symptoms like polyuria and persistent dryness of the mouth despite consuming six to seven liters of water daily.
Subsequently, he underwent blood sugar tests that confirmed his diagnosis of Type-1 diabetes.
Learning about his condition left Fawad feeling shattered and led to a period of emotional distress, believing he was extremely unlucky.
The actor disclosed being on insulin for 24 years and admitted the constant need to carry it became a persistent inconvenience in his life.
Despite the challenges, Fawad emphasized that he refused to allow diabetes to limit or incapacitate him.
He acknowledged the inconvenience but didn’t let the disease hinder his life pursuits.
