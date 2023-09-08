When Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol opened up on how reports of linkup with Dimple Kapadia affect his wife Pooja Deol

Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol reveals how his wife Pooja Deol reacted to his alleged affair reports with Dimple Kapadia. Check excerpts from old interview.

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 08, 2023

Sunny on his affair

Gadar 2 star, who has been allegedly linked up with Dimple Kapadia, called the reports rubbish.

Sunny’s take

Sunny had said, “Well, such things happen; it's a part of the game.”

Wife’s reaction

Pooja Deol is unaffected by husband Sunny Deol’s alleged affair.

Affair with Amrita Singh

Sunny Deol was also linked up to veteran actress Amrita Singh. He had also kept his marriage with Pooja Deol a secret.

Sunny reacts

The Gadar 2 star had strongly refuted the news, calling it baseless and said he wanted to hit people for writing nonsense.

Pooja threatened Sunny?

It was once reported that Pooja Deol was unhappy with his affair rumours with Dimple Kapadia and threatened to get separated.

Secretly dating?

It is alleged that Sunny Deol had kept his affair with Dimple Kapadia a secret.

Love aaj, kal

Recently, they were spotted together with Amrita Singh, and it is claimed they are still together.

Dimple watched Gadar 2

Dimple raised many eyebrows while making a quick exit from a single screen where Gadar 2 was showing.

Gadar 2

Sunny Deol is basking in the success of his latest film which has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark.

