When Jawan star Nayanthara and Prabhu Deva's extra marital affair created havoc in latter's 16 year old marriage

Here's all you need to know about Nayanthara and Prabhu Deva's affair that created a storm.
The south sensation was in two serious relationships before eventually tying the knot with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan.
The Jawan star reportedly dated actor Silambarasan TR, but things did not work out between the two and they broke up.
Nayanthara and Simbu's private moments of them passionately kissing each other got leaked and created quite a stir.
Nayanthara was rumoured to be dating choreographer Prabhu Deva, who at the time, was married to Latha and had three children.
The South Indian actress was once spotted with a tattoo of Prabhu Deva's name on her arm.
After learning about their affair, Latha petitioned the family court in 2010 to get Prabhu Deva out of a live-in relationship with Nayanthara.
Some women associations burnt an effigy of Nayanthara to denounce her for defaming Tamil culture and was also called a home breaker.
In an interview, Prabhu Deva's wife Ramlath spoke about 'kicking and cursing' Nayanthara if she ever got a chance to see her in person.
While Prabhu Deva got legally divorced from his wife in 2010, his relationship with Nayanthara ended in 2012.
In an interview, Nayanthara called her break up the most difficult phase of her life and said that if relationships don't work, one cannot help but end it.
Nayanthara is now happily married to Vignesh Shivan and they welcomed twin boys together.
