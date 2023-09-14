When Jawan star Nayanthara and Prabhu Deva's extra marital affair created havoc in latter's 16 year old marriage

Here's all you need to know about Nayanthara and Prabhu Deva's affair that created a storm.

Aanchal Sharma

Sep 14, 2023

Nayanthara’s love life

The south sensation was in two serious relationships before eventually tying the knot with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan.

Dating History

The Jawan star reportedly dated actor Silambarasan TR, but things did not work out between the two and they broke up.

MMS Scandal

Nayanthara and Simbu’s private moments of them passionately kissing each other got leaked and created quite a stir.

Nayanthara and Prabhu Deva’s Alleged Affair

Nayanthara was rumoured to be dating choreographer Prabhu Deva, who at the time, was married to Latha and had three children.

Prabhu Deva Tattoo

The South Indian actress was once spotted with a tattoo of Prabhu Deva’s name on her arm.

Controversies

After learning about their affair, Latha petitioned the family court in 2010 to get Prabhu Deva out of a live-in relationship with Nayanthara.

Nayanthara Labeled As ‘Home-Breaker’

Some women associations burnt an effigy of Nayanthara to denounce her for defaming Tamil culture and was also called a home breaker.

When Prabhu Deva’s Wife Cursed Nayanthara

In an interview, Prabhu Deva’s wife Ramlath spoke about ‘kicking and cursing’ Nayanthara if she ever got a chance to see her in person.

Break Up

While Prabhu Deva got legally divorced from his wife in 2010, his relationship with Nayanthara ended in 2012.

When Nayanthara Spoke About Her Break Up

In an interview, Nayanthara called her break up the most difficult phase of her life and said that if relationships don’t work, one cannot help but end it.

Nayanthara’s Marriage

Nayanthara is now happily married to Vignesh Shivan and they welcomed twin boys together.

