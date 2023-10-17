When Jaya Bachchan revealed Amitabh Bachchan is NOT romantic with her but with his girlfriend

Jaya Bachchan had made a shocking revelation about Amitabh Bachchan only romancing his girlfriend.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 17, 2023
Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan's relationship has always been under scrutiny with speculations running far and wild.
Amid this, Jaya Bachchan's shocking claim about Big B not being a romantic husband to her had made a lot of noise back in the day.
On Simi Garewal's show in the past, Jaya said that Big B is not romantic with her but may be with his girlfriends.
Amitabh Bachchan expressed shock over Jaya Bachchan's claims and the awkwardness on his face was evident.
Interestingly, Jaya claimed that he wasn't romantic as boyfriend as well.
When probed, Amitabh Bachchan admitted that he isn't romantic and feels it's a waste of time.
It is said that Jaya also got a clause in all of Big B's films stating that the film will not star Rekha.
Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha's alleged affair often made headlines and it was assumed that Jaya was taking a dig at that.
It is alleged that even after his marriage to Jaya Bachchan, Big B and Rekha had a close bond.
Rekha, in her biography, reportedly said that Jaya was unhappy with her closeness to Big B.
Rekha is unmarried till date and speculations about what she feels about Big B remains have ceased to end.
Big B is a complete family man and is very close to his wife Jaya and his kids Abhishek, Shweta and even Aishwarya.
