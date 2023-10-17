When Jaya Bachchan revealed Amitabh Bachchan is NOT romantic with her but with his girlfriend

Jaya Bachchan had made a shocking revelation about Amitabh Bachchan only romancing his girlfriend.

Relationship under radar

Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan’s relationship has always been under scrutiny with speculations running far and wild.

Shocking revelation

Amid this, Jaya Bachchan's shocking claim about Big B not being a romantic husband to her had made a lot of noise back in the day.

Romantic with his girlfriend

On Simi Garewal’s show in the past, Jaya said that Big B is not romantic with her but may be with his girlfriends.

Big B stunned

Amitabh Bachchan expressed shock over Jaya Bachchan’s claims and the awkwardness on his face was evident.

Jaya Bachchan was also Big B’s girlfriend

Interestingly, Jaya claimed that he wasn’t romantic as boyfriend as well.

Simi Garewal digs in

When probed, Amitabh Bachchan admitted that he isn’t romantic and feels it’s a waste of time.

The clause in Big B’s film

It is said that Jaya also got a clause in all of Big B’s films stating that the film will not star Rekha.

Who is Big B’s girlfriend?

Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha’s alleged affair often made headlines and it was assumed that Jaya was taking a dig at that.

The third wheel

It is alleged that even after his marriage to Jaya Bachchan, Big B and Rekha had a close bond.

Jaya Bachchan was deeply affected

Rekha, in her biography, reportedly said that Jaya was unhappy with her closeness to Big B.

Still in love?

Rekha is unmarried till date and speculations about what she feels about Big B remains have ceased to end.

Happy Bachchan family!

Big B is a complete family man and is very close to his wife Jaya and his kids Abhishek, Shweta and even Aishwarya.

