There is a lot of furor over Sajid Khan's entry in Bigg Boss 16.
Netizens are not happy as Sajid Khan was accused by almost 9 women during the #Metoo movement.
Late Jiah Khan was also among those who was allegedly harassed by Sajid Khan. This revelation was made by sister in BBC Documentary titled Death in Bollywood.
Jiah Khan's sister Karishma once claimed that Sajid Khan asked the actress to take her top off and her bra. Jiah Khan cried a lot, said the sister.
She also shared that Sajid Khan said 'Oh she wants s*x' when he found her leaning at a table in a strappy top.
Karishma said that Jiah came to her rescue and spoke to Sajid Khan about her. They left shortly.
Jiah Khan passed away in June 2013.
