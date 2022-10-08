Sajid Khan in Bigg Boss 16

There is a lot of furor over Sajid Khan's entry in Bigg Boss 16.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywood

Sajid Khan's MeToo allegations

Netizens are not happy as Sajid Khan was accused by almost 9 women during the #Metoo movement.

Source: Bollywood

Jiah Khan was one of them

Late Jiah Khan was also among those who was allegedly harassed by Sajid Khan. This revelation was made by sister in BBC Documentary titled Death in Bollywood.

Source: Bollywood

Jiah Khan's sister's shocking statements

Jiah Khan's sister Karishma once claimed that Sajid Khan asked the actress to take her top off and her bra. Jiah Khan cried a lot, said the sister.

Source: Bollywood

Sajid Khan made advancements toward Karishma?

She also shared that Sajid Khan said 'Oh she wants s*x' when he found her leaning at a table in a strappy top.

Source: Bollywood

Jiah Khan came to the rescue

Karishma said that Jiah came to her rescue and spoke to Sajid Khan about her. They left shortly.

Source: Bollywood

Jiah Khan no more

Jiah Khan passed away in June 2013.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bollywood actresses who nailed it in leather dresses

 Find Out More