When Kareena Kapoor Khan's comment on the national award invited a shocking reaction from Priyanka Chopra

On Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday, here's a little blast from the past.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 21, 2023

Bebo - Mrs Popular

Kareena Kapoor Khan is among the most popular Bollywood divas.

Birthday girl

She celebrates her birthday today, i.e., January 21, 2023.

Top filmography

She is among those who boasts of a fab filmography.

Straight-forward

Kareena Kapoor Khan is also among those who is quite upfront and wears her thoughts on her sleeves.

Throwback Back

On her birthday, here's looking a throwback to the time when Bebo spoke about winning national award.

Doesn't want one...

In 2012, Kareena Kapoor Khan said that she doesn't want a national award. On Koffee With Karan, she said that she would rather want the audience to watch her films and enjoy.

Priyanka Chopra's reaction

Later, in an interview with NDTV, Priyanka Chopra was asked to comment on Kareena Kapoor Khan's thoughts.

PeeCee feels...

She said, 'Well, I guess if you don’t have one (National Award), then it’s just sour grapes, you know. What do I say?'

National Award Winner

Priyanka Chopra has won a national award for Fashion.

Rivalry?

There were rumours that Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor Khan did not get along well in the past.

Reunion at KWK

But when Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra appeared on Koffee With Karan together, they appeared like besties.

Kareena's next project

Kareena Kapoor Khan is next going to seen in an OTT project called Jaane Ja. It will release on Netflix.

