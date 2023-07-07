When Lust Stories 2 actress Amruta Subhash was asked about period dates while shooting Sacred Games

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 07, 2023

Amruta Subhash had revealed to Netflix India that in Sacred Games 2 she did her first ever sex scene.

Anurag Kashyap had asked his team to ask Amruta about her period dates so that the scenes could be shot.

The makers wanted to shoot the scene when she was comfortable.

Amruta revealed that Anurag is good.

She also said that Anurag did not want to Amruta to shoot when her periods were on so that she would not be uneased.

Anurag also asked Amruta if she was comfortable to shoot the scenes during her periods.

She essayed the role of a RAW agent in Sacred Games 2.

Amruta called Anurag a sensitive person which was commendable.

Sacred Games saw a lot of intense scenes between Amruta and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Amruta also believes that the sensitivity of a person is not gender specific.

Did you watch Amruta in Lust Stories 2?

Amruta's Sacred Games was the best show till date.

