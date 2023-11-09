When Madhuri Dixit’s hair caught fire on Diwali, making her go bald
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 09, 2023
The festival of Diwali is celebrated with great pomp at Madhuri Dixit’s house.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She likes to spend some time with her friends and family members on this occasion.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When the actress was young, she was enjoying the festival with her friends.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As a prank, one of her friends set fire to the crackers she was holding in her hands.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The crackers started to burst and in a minute her hair caught fire and got damaged because of it.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Though, the incident didn’t cause any major damage to her face, but it made her go bald for a while.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The dhak-dhak girl got very scared. She still remembers the incident very vividly.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Therefore, she advises to be very careful with firecrackers and not to do any sort of mischief with them.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: The Archies: Check educational qualifications of all the star kids and debutants
Find Out More