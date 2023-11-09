When Madhuri Dixit’s hair caught fire on Diwali, making her go bald

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 09, 2023

The festival of Diwali is celebrated with great pomp at Madhuri Dixit’s house.

She likes to spend some time with her friends and family members on this occasion.

When the actress was young, she was enjoying the festival with her friends.

As a prank, one of her friends set fire to the crackers she was holding in her hands.

The crackers started to burst and in a minute her hair caught fire and got damaged because of it.

Though, the incident didn’t cause any major damage to her face, but it made her go bald for a while.

The dhak-dhak girl got very scared. She still remembers the incident very vividly.

Therefore, she advises to be very careful with firecrackers and not to do any sort of mischief with them.

